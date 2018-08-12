1 Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting At Concord Party

A shooting at a party venue in Concord killed one man and injured two other people early Sunday morning.

The Concord Police Department said in a statement that officers received several calls for service at 351 Union Cemetery Road around 1:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, there was a large crowd and people fighting in the parking lot. Officers found two people injured with gunshot wounds when they cleared the scene.

Police said third shooting victim, 31-year-old Willie Clarence Peck III, arrived at the hospital a short time later. Peck died from his injuries at the hospital.

Officials have not released the names of the two surviving shooting victims, but said one was shot in the leg and the other was shot in the back. Both are in stable condition, according to police.