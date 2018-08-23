11 People Arrested On Drug Charges Under 'Project Safe Neighborhoods' Initiative

Authorities arrested 11 people in Charlotte Thursday morning on charges of possession and distribution of crack cocaine.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Andrew Murray said the “early morning round-up” was a result of joint law enforcement investigation into drug-related crimes in and around the Lakewood Community in northwest Charlotte. He said the arrests are part of "Project Safe Neighborhoods," a joint initiative by the Department of Justice, the FBI and local law enforcement.

“Today’s coordinated action is part of our PSN strategy, which calls upon all levels of law enforcement to combine forces to reduce drug distribution and drug-fueled crimes in our neighborhoods, and to increase community safety,” Murray said.

Ten people were arrested on federal charges, and one faces state charges. Two other people have been arrested in Charlotte under the PSN initiative, bringing the total up to 13.