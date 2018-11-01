911 Calls Released, New Charges Filed Against Charlotte Woman Who Harassed Black Neighbors

New charges have been filed against a white woman who harassed two black women at an apartment complex in south Charlotte last month. Police also released the 911 calls from the Oct. 19 incident, which was captured on a video that went viral on social media last weekend.

In addition to two criminal counts of communicating threats and two counts of simple assault, Susan Westwood, 51, faces misdemeanor charges for the misuse of the 911 system when she falsely claimed that the two women were attempting to break into apartments in the Camden Fairview complex off Providence and Fairview Roads.

Police said that they tried to serve the new warrant to Westwood, but aren’t able to find her. They’re asking anyone with information of Westwood’s whereabouts to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police released Westwood’s 911 call, in addition to two calls made by the victims.

In Westwood’s call to police, she said that people she’s “never seen before” were hanging outside her building taking pictures. She clarified that they were black.

“They’ve been hanging out here for a while and they’ve been photographing me because I think they want to get me,” Westwood said. The viral video posted by a relative of the victims, later identified as sisters Mary and Leisa Garris, showed the two women taking a video of Westwood harassing them.

“Where do you live in this place? Because this is Myers Park. This is South Park,” Westwood said in the viral video. She then called one of the women a “b----” and asked, “Is your baby daddy here?”

The video also showed Westwood asking the women, “Do I need to bring out my concealed weapon too?”

#livingwhileBlack in America, my Godmom was harassed in Charlotte, NC (South Park) by a drunk White woman for standing at her car, at her complex, waiting for AAA over the weekend pic.twitter.com/7wedGd0m4P — this planet is ghetto af (@_StaceeJ) October 26, 2018

Mary and Leisa Garris were waiting in the parking lot of the complex, where Leisa Garris is a resident, for AAA after her car broke down. She told Westwood that, but 911 calls show that the white woman didn’t believe her.

“If you want to know my personal opinion, there’s no car broken down. There’s someone trying to cause problems,” Westwood told the 911 operator, “Nobody breaks their car down in the best part of society. I’m really sorry to have to do that, like, out loud. Nobody breaks their car down here unless they’re looking for money.”

The viral video showed Leisa Garris calling 911. Police released two calls made by Garris.

In the first one, you can hear Westwood yelling at the women in the background. Garris explained the situation to the operator after Westwood walked away.

“She was Caucasian and we are African Americans minding our own business,” Garris said. She then called a second time to further explain the incident and make sure that police were on their way.

“The lady was pushing me in my face, and I’m a resident here just like she is,” Garris told the second 911 operator. “It surprised me. I’ve been living here for over a year and I’ve never been treated this way.”

According to WBTV, Westwood faces eviction from the Camden Fairview Apartments and has been fired from her job with Charter Communications.