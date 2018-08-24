Australia Gets A New Prime Minister

Australians are seeing their sixth prime minister change in about 11 years, continuing a trend of instability that has marked the country's politics in recent years.

Australia's ruling conservative Liberal Party has chosen Scott Morrison, the treasurer, to replace Malcolm Turnbull as the country's next prime minister.

Turnbull was forced out after an internal power struggle within the the Liberal Party.

Morrison was the "candidate best able to gather votes from across the ideological divide," according to The Guardian, which notes that Morrison "was also expected to win support from moderates who once would have viewed him with suspicion."

Party members voted 45-40 in favor of Morrison over Peter Dutton, a former Cabinet minister who mounted an unsuccessful challenge against Turnbull's leadership earlier this week. Foreign Minister Julie Bishop ran as well but did not advance to a final vote Friday.

It was Dutton's backers who forced Turnbull to hold the leadership vote on Friday. Turnbull did not stand for election in the vote and said he will resign from Parliament "not before too long."

His resignation "means the new government will face a by-election for his Sydney seat that could see it lose its one-seat majority," according to Reuters.

Turnbull faced opposition from conservative members of his party over low poll numbers as the country approaches a general election in May 2019.

Turnbull told reporters Friday there was "a determined insurgency from a number of people both in the party room and backed by voices, powerful voices, in the media" to "bring down my prime ministership."

His loss to a member of his own party continues a trend of prime ministers failing to finish their full term — Turnbull himself came to power in 2015 in what Reuters calls a "party-room coup," defeating Tony Abbott. Turnbull is a "social liberal and multi-millionaire former merchant banker," who the wire service says "has struggled to appeal to conservative voters and only narrowly won a general election in 2016."

The Associated Press reports that the "revolving door" of prime ministers is "universally hated by Australians."

