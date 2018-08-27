Charlotte City Attorney Bob Hagemann Announces Retirement

Charlotte City Attorney Bob Hagemann announced Monday night that he is retiring at the end of the year.

"I tell people I have the best job of any lawyer in the state," Hagemann told council members at the start of Monday's council meeting. "I want to thank you and your predecessors who let me serve you in this capacity."

Hagemann has been the city's lead attorney since 2012 when he replaced Mac McCarley.

Hagemann was the city's attorney during the 2012 Democratic National Convention as it tried to balance the First Amendment rights of protesters and the police department's efforts to maintain public safety. After former mayor Patrick Cannon was arrested on corruption charges in 2014, Hagemann was the city's point person to process subpoenas from the federal government and public record requests from the local media.

Hagemann, 57, said he has no job lined up now, but did not rule out working again. McCarley went to work for Parker Poe after leaving the city.