Charlotte Talks: Entering Final Months Of Midterm Race, GOP Shrugs Off Bad News For Trump's Circle

Tuesday, August 28, 2018

It was not a good week to be a Trump associate in court. But will the ripple effect of guilty pleas, convictions and indictments reach the White House, and will it touch the midterm election? That's among the political developments of the past week Mike Collins will analyze with local political watchers.

President Trump heads to Charlotte this week on the heels of his former personal attorney implicating the president in a federal crime, and his former campaign chairman being convicted in the first trial to stem from the Mueller investigation.

The response from congressional Republicans has been a collective shrug.

The “i” word – impeachment – has resurfaced, but Democratic leaders have tried to tamp down that talk.

But will the string of bad news for the Trump presidency have any bearing on the midterms when we’re still more than two months out from Election Day?

We look at that and other political news.

GUESTS

Michael Bitzer, Catawba College, Department of Politics chair; writes the Old North State political blog (@BowTiePolitics)

Susan Roberts, Davidson College, political science professor (@profsuroberts)

Andrew Taylor, NC State, professor of political science