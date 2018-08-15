Charlotte Talks: Exploring Our Neighborhoods Through Art

Thursday, August 16, 2018

The Levine Museum of the New South is launching a multifaceted project focusing on Charlotte’s neighborhoods. We sit down with the museum's president and new historian to talk about the new exhibit.

The project entitled #HomeCLT, looks at Charlotte’s neighborhoods through the stories told by people who live in them. The project will feature a collection of stories, past and present, given by those voices.

August saw the start of the first phase of the project, known as StoryMining250. It will commemorate Charlotte's 250th birthday and seeks to gather 250 oral histories of individuals, representing the city's past and present.

The goal of the project as told by the Levine Museum of the New South is to “provides context for contemporary issues and prompt conversations that lead to action. The museum uses history to build community and will bridge differences and build empathy among neighbors.”

Guests:

Kathryn Hill, president, Levine Museum of the New South

Willie Griffin, historian, Levine Museum of the New Sotuh