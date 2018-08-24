Charlotte Talks: On The First Day Of School, A Conversation With CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox

Monday, August 27, 2018

We talk about what to expect as students go back to school at CMS from new security upgrades to new schools as well as the pupil assignment plan. Superintendent Clayton Wilcox joins us.

School starts back at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools on Monday to the delight of many parents. A new school year brings some changes at CMS.

Superintendent Clayton Wilcox says safety is a top priority and the district is investing millions in security upgrades, including more security cameras, stronger locks, fencing and other safety improvements. They are increasing the number of officers on campuses and hiring additional counselors and social workers.

With the first day of school, CMS has renovated over 100 schools and is opening three new ones. Leaders are also working to fill vacancies for teachers and bus drivers. And they're monitoring water quality after high levels of lead were found in school drinking water.

The new school year also brings changes under the new student assignment plan that are now going into effect. This includes the controversial concept of school pairings. Superintendent Wilcox hopes the pairings will unite communities and make schools more economically diverse. Will that bet pay off?

Wilcox has just begun his second year on the job as CMS Superintendent at a time when the district is projecting its first decline in enrollment. There's a lot to talk about, so he joins us for the hour to talk all things back-to-school – and take your questions.

Guests

Dr. Clayton Wilcox, Superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

