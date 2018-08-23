Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup: 'Silent Sam' Toppled; 3-Judge Panel Rules On Amendments

A three-judge panel decides that two proposed constitutional amendments will not appear on this fall’s ballot. "Silent Sam", the confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus, falls. Former congressman Mel Watt – now Federal Housing Finance Director, is accused of harassment. Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters details those stories and more.

On Tuesday, a three-judge panel in North Carolina ruled that two proposed constitutional amendments will not appear on the November ballot. This happened after 5 former North Carolina governors spoke out about the issue last week. We’ll bring an update.

“Silent Sam,” the Confederate memorial on UNC’s campus, was toppled Monday night by protesters who wanted the statue removed. Leaders and officials have condemned the act and a criminal investigation has been launched. A panel is also looking into the police response during the incident.

We’ll bring reaction from local lawmakers Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Burr to the conviction of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and former lawyer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea this week.

Former North Carolina legislator Mel Watt is now under fire in his current role as Federal Housing Finance Agency director. He’s facing allegations of harassment from an employee there. We’ll fill you in.

In the wake of the sexual abuse scandal for USA Gymnastics, a local gymnastics instructor is being accused of physical and emotional abuse by former students.

We'll discuss topics and much more with host Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters on the Charlotte Talks local news roundup.

Guests:

Alexandra Olgin, WFAE reporter

Shawn Flynn, managing editor for Spectrum News

Glenn Burkins, editor and publisher of Q City Metro

Nick Ochsner, WBTV news reporter