Charlotte Talks Midterm Election Special Oct. 23

With the midterm election only weeks away, Mike Collins will preview the races in WFAE's "Charlotte Talks Midterm Election Special," which will be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at the Booth Playhouse.

The Charlotte area is home to several contests that could decide control of Congress and determine how the next two years of the Trump presidency play out. Voters will also determine if the Republican supermajority in the North Carolina General Assembly remains intact after several court rebukes of GOP gerrymandering.

Robin Hayes, the chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, along with Wayne Goodwin, the chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party, will join Catawba College political professor Michael Bitzer as panelists.

Submit your questions now for possible use during the show. Send an email to charlottetalks@wfae.org, post it on our Facebook page or tweet @WFAE.

This event, which is FREE and open to the public, will be broadcast LIVE on WFAE 90.7 at 7 p.m. It will also air again at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 24.

EVENT DETAILS:

WFAE's Charlotte Talks Midterm Election Special

Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018

Booth Playhouse

130 N. Tryon Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

Register for the event here.