Chemours Cuts Off Bottled Water For Some North Carolina Families

Credit Rusty Jacobs/ WUNC

The company that makes a chemical that's been found in private wells near its Fayetteville plant will stop providing bottled water to residents whose wells meet the state's health goal.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Chemours will stop giving out bottled water at its Fayetteville Works plant Aug. 23. Families with levels of GenX contamination below the state's threshold of what's considered safe, will now have to buy their own water or go back to using well water.

Chemours spokeswoman Lisa Randall said the plant was established as a "temporary" pickup location for residents whose wells were in the process of being samples and those with wells that had levels of GenX above the state's provisional goal. She said all "eligible" residents — whose wells have levels of the chemical compound above the state's recommendation — now get bottled water delivered.

