City Council To Discuss Dockless Bikes, E-Scooters In Monday's Meeting

The Charlotte City Council will discuss the pilot programs for dockless bikes and electric scooters at Monday’s council meeting just months after the programs were initiated.

According to the council agenda, a presentation at the meeting will go over data, key findings and user feedback from the bike-share program started in November 2017 and the electric scooter program launched in May.

The presentation will end with recommended next steps that councilmembers will consider, and possibly vote on, in a future meeting.

Top News
Charlotte City Council
dockless bikes
scooters

