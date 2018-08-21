CMPD Arrests Suspect In 2014 Murder

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a 25-year-old man with the 2014 slaying of a man in what was then described as a drug-related shooting.

Aric Demond Adams has been charged with the murder of Romon Antonio Williams. On Feb. 18, 2014, police found Williams in an apartment building in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said evidence on the scene at the time indicated that the shooting was drug related and was not a random act of violence. CMPD now says that recent information and evidence led detectives to identify Adams as the suspect of the shooting.

Adams had warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon as part of the investigation. He was apprehended Tuesday morning without incident.