CMPD Investigating After Man Shot While Driving

A man is in critical condition after he was shot driving down Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte early Saturday morning. Police have identified the man as Preston Nicholson, 44.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Nicholson was driving toward center city on Brookshire Boulevard around 2 a.m. when an unknown suspect shot him as he passed through the intersection of Lawton Road.

Police believe the suspect was also traveling inbound on Brookshire Boulevard.

Nicholson's car ran off the side of the road, where it remained until emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported Nicholson to the hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound. As of noon Saturday, Nicholson remained in critical condition.

The shooting came on the heels of another shooting in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. Police say a 24-year-old man was shot after he was involved in an argument with two other people outside the Southside Apartments on Fairwood Avenue.

The man, identified as Decario Bethea, was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries two hours later. Police have not announced any arrests in the case.