CMS Begins Year With Six Merged Schools

By 26 minutes ago
  • Dilworth and Sedgefield elementary schools will merge this school year
    Dilworth and Sedgefield elementary schools will merge this school year
    Lisa Worf

Major changes will come to some Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools when classes resume on Aug. 27. Three new schools are opening, more than 100 have been renovated and the somewhat controversial pairing of some schools under the new student assignment plan kicks in.

One pair of schools that will merge this year is Sedgefield Elementary and Dilworth Elementary just south of uptown. When CMS officials proposed pairing the two, many parents vehemently opposed the idea.

Dilworth was rated a B school by the state and most of the students were well-to-do. Sedgefield had a D rating and the majority of the students were low-income—just the type of pairing that school officials targeted for economic diversity.

During school board meetings, parents testified for and against the pairing. At an event at Sedgefield this week, Principal Terry Hall said the merger is going smoothly. 

“All of our Dilworth parents, all of our Sedgefield parents have come together for the new paired school,” Hall said.

Hall says community and faith groups have also helped.

Sedgefield’s name will change to the Dilworth Elementary Sedgefield Campus, with students in pre-K through second grades. Third through fifth graders will attend Dilworth, renamed Dilworth Elementary Latta Campus.  

Superintendent Clayton Wilcox
Credit Gwendolyn Glenn

“It’s an opportunity for us to unite our communities to do what I think many in this community have wanted to do and that is to break down some of the walls that have merged over time between and amongst people of different resource levels,” said CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox this week.

Billingsville and Cotswold elementary schools in east Charlotte have merged as well to make them more economically diverse. Billingsville will be a K-2-grade school and Cotswold a 3rd-5th-grade school. Nathaniel Alexander Elementary and Morehead STEM have also merged, and renamed Governors Village STEM Academy.

New schools opening this year are Charlotte East Language Academy built at the old Eastland Mall site, Villa Heights Elementary, and Wilson Middle School, which closed in 2011. 

Tags: 
CMS
Clayton Wilcox
Top News
Dilworth
Sedgefield

Related Content

CMS Still Hiring Teachers, Bus Drivers; Schools Get Security Upgrades

By Aug 15, 2018
Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE

With the first day of school less than two weeks away, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials still need to hire more than 100 teachers and bus drivers. 

CMS Student Assignment Plan Gets Mixed Reviews At Packed Hearing

By May 10, 2017
Gwendolyn Glenn/WFAE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools' proposed student assignment plan drew a big crowd Tuesday night. So many people turned up, many had to watch the public hearing on TVs outside the meeting chamber. It was an orderly crowd. About 90 people spoke. Many of them supported the plan, but just as many opposed it, mainly because their children would change schools under it. WFAE's Gwendolyn Glenn discusses the meeting with Morning Edition host Marshall Terry. 

Last-Minute Revisions Made To Student Assignment Plan

By May 23, 2017
Gwendolyn Glenn/WFAE

Some controversial parts of the proposed student assignment plan for Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools are being revised in preparation for a board vote on it Wednesday night.