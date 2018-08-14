Council Plans Special Meeting For Reports, Closed Session

The Charlotte City Council is in a midst of a summer break from regular weekly meetings but Mayor Vi Lyles has called a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon, including unspecified closed sessions, and people are wondering what it's all about.

Council staff and council members contacted this week had no further information. And the meeting notice offers little help: "The purpose of this meeting is to hear and act on Committee updates, receive updates from the City Manager and to hold closed sessions."

The council typically goes into closed session when it needs to discuss confidential matters, such as personnel, contract negotiations or economic development and recruiting.

The council's last special meeting was July 26, when council members voted 6 to 5 in support of having Charlotte host the 2020 Republican National Convention.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in Room 267 at the Government Center. It will be live streamed on the Government Channel and the city’s Facebook page.