Emergency Crew Pulls Body From Lake Norman

Divers recovered a body in Lake Norman on Monday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s office says a search for the person was conducted following a 911 call earlier in the day about someone who may have been struggling in the water near the restaurant Eddies on Lake Norman on Williamson Road.

The sheriff’s office says divers recovered the body a few hours later. Investigators found an unattended vehicle nearby and are trying to find its registered owner. The sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected.