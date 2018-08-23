Harris Teeter And Kroger To Eliminate Plastic Bags By 2025

Harris Teeter will phase out single-use plastic bags by 2025, along with other grocery stores owned by its parent company, The Kroger Co. of Cincinnati.

Kroger announced the move Thursday, saying it's one of a series of environmental measures it's taking. Those steps include sending less waste to landfills by recycling more, and delivering more food to food banks.

Kroger said the change will start with its QFC division in Seattle next year.

A Harris Teeter spokeswoman said the chain is still planning and hasn't decided exactly when the change might happen.

"We will need time to finalize our plans, as a commitment of this magnitude will take time," spokeswoman Danna Robinson said. "For now, our shoppers should not expect to see any immediate changes in their Harris Teeter."

Kroger acquired Harris Teeter in 2014.