Human Trafficking Suspects Arrested On Assault Charge

Two owners of a Davidson nail salon recently charged with human trafficking have been arrested again on assault charges. Davidson Police arrested Thuy Tien Luong, 34, and Nip Tsi, 35, involving an incident they say occurred at the Luxury Nail Salon in Davidson on July 26.

The victim of the assault is a 57-year-old woman who is related to Luong. Police say she suffered serious injuries that are consistent with injuries to a victim in the human trafficking case.

The two owners have been charged with aggravated assault, felony conspiracy and intimidating a witness. Warrants for their arrest were served on August 8th and both were transported to the Mecklenburg County Jail without incident. The investigations surrounding the two are still ongoing.