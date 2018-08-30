I-77 Contractor To Unveil Toll Rates At Sept. 13 Hearing

By 1 hour ago
  • Tolls on the I-77 Express Lanes north of Charlotte will be fixed for the first six months, then fluctuate with traffic volumes after that. An NCDOT video shows what rate signboards will look like.
    Tolls on the I-77 Express Lanes north of Charlotte will be fixed for the first six months, then fluctuate with traffic volumes after that. An NCDOT video shows what rate signboards will look like.
    NCDOT

One of the big questions about the North Carolina Department of Transportation's I-77 toll lane project north of Charlotte is how much will the tolls cost? Expect an answer in two weeks at a public hearing on the rates.

Ever since officials first talked about toll lanes on I-77, north Mecklenburg commuters have wondered how much they'll have to pay for a faster ride to and from Charlotte. Now, with the lanes scheduled to open by year's end, a public hearing on the rates is planned for Thursday, Sept. 13, in Huntersville.

Contractors work on a ramp from I-277 to I-77 southbound near uptown Charlotte in July.
Credit David Boraks / WFAE

It's a requirement of NCDOT's contract with I-77 Mobility Partners, a subsidiary of Spanish construction giant Cintra. The meeting will include a presentation on how the tolls work and the initial toll rates. Then citizens will have a chance to speak.

Critics like Kurt Naas of the anti-toll group Widen I-77 aren't expecting much.

"I don't know how terribly newsworthy it's going to be," Naas said. "It's here's what we're going to set the toll rates, and that's what you're going to live with, so, that's what this is an exercise in."

I-77 Mobility Partners has agreed to keep tolls fixed for the first six months. After that, they'll vary according to the amount of traffic in the express lanes – and there’s no ceiling on the rates. The contractor is required to maintain a minimum speed of 45 mph in the express lanes, so too many cars would slow things down. Higher prices are a sort of free-market way to regulate traffic in the lanes.  

I-77 Mobility Partners hasn't said how much it expects to charge. But a preliminary study in 2012 projected tolls of $9 to $11  for the whole 26 miles at peak times — less for a shorter commute.

NCDOT has pledged to negotiate discounts for frequent users, but there's no word yet on whether that will happen and how much it might be.

Tags: 
I-77 toll lanes
Top News

Related Content

NCDOT Won't Cancel I-77 Toll Contract, But Proposes Changes

By Aug 15, 2018
I-77 MOBILITY PARTNERS

Updated Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018
State Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon told Lake Norman area leaders Wednesday that the Department of Transportation cannot buy out its contract with a private company building toll lanes on I-77 north of Charlotte. 

Contractor Says I-77 Tolls Will Open By Year End, But Not Some Ramps

By Aug 1, 2018
David Hannon of I-77 Mobility Partners points to ramp construction at the I-277 and I-77 interchange in Charlotte during a tour this week.
David Boraks / WFAE

Construction crews still have lots of work to do before toll lanes can open on I-77 from Charlotte to Mooresville. The question on commuters' minds is: Will they be ready as promised by the end of the year? 

Construction Scheduled To Start In 2019 On I-485 Toll Lanes

By Jul 24, 2018
Toll lanes would be built in the median of I-485 from I-77 to U.S. 74.
NCDOT

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will hold public meetings this week on several projects to improve travel times on roads in south Charlotte – including toll lanes on I-485.

Audit Finds No Improprieties In I-77 Toll Lane Contract

By Jun 19, 2018
Construction on the I-77 toll lanes and related projects like this bridge is continuing.
I-77 Mobility Partners

A state auditor's report out Tuesday has found nothing improper about the North Carolina Department of Transportation's nearly $650 million contract with a private company to build toll lanes on I-77, or in the way the contract was awarded. 