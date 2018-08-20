Introducing Amplifier: A New Music Podcast From WFAE

By Joni Deutsch 1 hour ago
  • Amplifier is the new music podcast from WFAE, hosted by Joni Deutsch.
Charlotte is known for banking and football. But what can be said of the Charlotte music scene?

Launching September 3, Amplifier, the new music podcast from WFAE, where we shine a light on the artists who call Charlotte home.

Amplifier host Joni Deutsch at Lunchbox Records in Charlotte
Join award-winning host Joni Deutsch for this music discovery ride. You just might find a new favorite song along the way.

New episodes will come out every weekday (Monday through Friday) during the month of September. Subscribe:

Music provided by Dirty Art Club.

