Judges Hear Arguments On Proposed Amendments To The State Constitution

A panel of judges in Raleigh heard arguments Wednesday on whether proposed amendments to the state constitution should be on the ballot this fall. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and other plaintiffs argued in lawsuits that the wording of the referendums approved by the Republican-led General Assembly is misleading.

The governor’s attorney John Wester argued that it’s the General Assembly’s duty to present voters with fair and accurate descriptions of ballot amendments and — in this case — lawmakers failed to do so.

“They just don’t get near fairness and integrity,” Wester said. “Had they gotten near it, we would not ask this court to do what we’re asking it to do.”

Cooper’s attorneys are calling on the court to take the amendments off the November ballot.

Martin Warf, an attorney who represents GOP legislative leaders, told the judges that the state constitution gives lawmakers — not the governor — power to determine the “manner” in which proposed amendments are presented.

“What they’re asking you to do is say that one word is so misleading that the voters cannot even see the amendment – they cannot even vote on it,” Warf said.

Monday’s court hearing was streamed by WRAL in Raleigh. The judges could decide as early as Friday. The dispute must work through the courts by Sept. 1 so the ballots can be finalized in time to make them available to absentee voters.