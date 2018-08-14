Jury Orders Former NASCAR Driver To Pay $1 In Hidden Camera Case

A jury has found former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle to have “intruded offensively upon the privacy” of his ex-wife be secretly videotaping her. According to WSOC-TV, on Monday jurors ordered him to pay just $1 after finding the hidden cameras did not cause Nicole Biffle any emotional distress.

Biffle and her mother made that claim in a lawsuit that says the videotaping went on for two years at the couple’s Lake Norman home. The pair also says in the suit that the former driver showed images from the recordings to other people. WSOC-TV reports the lawsuit sought $9 million in damages.

Greg Biffle denies any wrongdoing and has said the cameras were installed because of concerns that maids were stealing from the house. Biffle has also said his ex-wife knew about the cameras.