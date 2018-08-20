Lawyer: Scott Family Finalizing Paperwork To Sue The City, CMPD

By 1 hour ago

Justin Bamberg
Credit Gwendolyn Glenn / WFAE News

The attorney for the family of Keith Lamont Scott, a black man who was fatally shot by police in Charlotte in 2016, says he is finalizing the paperwork to sue the city and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department by the end of the month.

Justin Bamberg, the lawyer, said Monday that the family has “tried to work with the city and with police to no avail.”

“So now we’re going to the courts,” Bamberg said.

FILE: The family of Keith Lamont Scott.
Credit Lisa Worf / WFAE

It was the second time Bamberg said the family was going forward with a lawsuit against the city. In February, he told WFAE he intended to file suit but gave no timeline of when he would submit the paperwork

Scott was fatally shot at a University City apartment complex in September 2016 by CMPD Officer Brentley Vinson, also a black man. Vinson and other officers said they saw Scott in a car smoking marijuana. The officers ordered Scott out of the vehicle and said he exited the car with a loaded gun. Officers said Scott did not comply with multiple commands to put the gun down and Vincent said he feared for his life when he shot Scott.

Vincent was cleared of wrongdoing by the District Attorney and Police Chief Kerr Putney.

Scott’s family was adamant that he did not threaten officers with his gun, and took their case to the Citizen’s Review Board. After three days of closed-door testimony, the board was deadlocked 4-4 on whether officials were right to have exonerated Vinson.

Bamberg said he and the Scott family are finishing up the necessary legal documents to file the lawsuit by the end of the month.

Tags: 
Top News
Keith Lamont Scott

Related Content

Lawyer of Keith Lamont Scott's Family Plans To File Lawsuit Against The City

By Feb 28, 2018
Gwendolyn Glenn/ WFAE

The attorney for the family of Keith Lamont Scott says he plans to file a lawsuit against the city in an effort to secure a settlement for Scott’s family.

Lawyer For Family Of Keith Lamont Scott Says City Is Refusing To Settle

By Zuri Berry Feb 27, 2018
The family of Keith Lamont Scott.
Lisa Worf / WFAE

The City of Charlotte is declining to settle with the family of Keith Lamont Scott, who was fatally shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer in 2016, according to the lawyer who represents the family.