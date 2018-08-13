Lee Jeans To Move To Greensboro As It Splits From Parent Company

Greensboro-based apparel and accessories manufacturer VF Corporation announced a major restructuring Monday, including a split into two independent, publicly-traded companies.

As part of that plan, VF Corp. will move its corporate headquarters from Greensboro to the Denver, Colorado, area. The corporate offices for the Lee Jeans brand will move from suburban Kansas City, to Greensboro, joining the Wrangler brand. In a press release, VF Corp. said a yet-to-be-named company will hold its jeans and outlets businesses.

The Kansas City Star reported that 130 people are currently employed at Lee Jeans’ corporate offices in Merriam, Kansas. It’s not clear whether they’ll relocate to Greensboro or otherwise remain with the company.