Local News Roundup: No Cancelation for I-77 Tolls; Ex-Governors Unite; Lead At Some CMS Schools

Friday, August 17th, 2018

On this week's special Local News Roundup live at The People's Market - a meeting was held this week on the fate of the I-77 toll lanes... Five former governors – Republicans and Democrats agree on something – all opposing two of the Constitutional Amendments on this fall’s ballot... Lead is found in the water at several CMS elementary schools. Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters detail those and other stories.

The I-77 Tolls are back in the news with NCDOT Chair Jim Trogdon’s visit to Lake Norman to meet with an advisory group, where it was announced that there will not be a cancelation of the toll lanes. We'll talk about what was said.

In a rare show of unity, five former North Carolina governors joined together to oppose amendments on the November ballot that would weaken the governor’s office in the state. Did their bipartisan front have any effect?

A judge has ruled that a North Carolina Supreme Court candidate can have his party’s affiliation listed on the ballot in the upcoming election. What implications would party affiliation have on that particular race and others?

A report released this week by CMS says that several elementary schools in the system had high levels of lead in old plumbing. The volunteer testing started last year and focused mostly on elementary schools. CMS Superintendent Clayton Wilcox defended his decision not to let families know about the results immediately. We’ll discuss details.

Those topics and more with Mike Collins and our roundtable of reporters on the Charlotte Talks Local News Roundup, live from The People's Market.

Guests:

Ann Doss Helms, reporter for the Charlotte Observer

Erik Spanberg, senior staff writer for the Charlotte Business Journal

Kirstin Garriss, government reporter for Spectrum News

David Boraks, reporter for WFAE