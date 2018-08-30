Man Fires Into Car At Elementary School, Prompting Lockdown

Villa Heights Elementary School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after shots were fired in the school's parking lot during the morning drop-off. No one was injured.

The shots were fired by a man who approached a woman's car around 7:30 a.m., according to police. The parking lot was still relatively calm, as school did not begin for another half hour.

The woman was preparing to drop off her child when the man approached and fired multiple rounds at and into the vehicle, all while the child was inside the car, police say.

Immediately after, the man got into a different vehicle and drove off, leaving behind multiple casings scattered on the ground. A nearby home was struck by a stray bullet.

Police have not released the names of any of the people involved, but say the man had previously been in a relationship with the woman. His relationship to the child was unknown.

As of 12 p.m. Thursday, police had yet to locate the man. CMPD Lt. Brad Koch told reporters on the scene that the school would remain on lockdown until the suspect could be taken into custody.

Villa Heights Elementary School is located off Everett Place in east Charlotte. Thursday was the school's fourth day of classes for the 2018-19 school year.