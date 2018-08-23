NCDOT: Replacing Stanly Bridge Too Expensive, Closing Planned

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it wants to close a little-used bridge over the Long Creek in Stanly County because replacing it would cost too much.

Bethlehem Church Road would be closed at the bridge, just west of Prince Road near Aquadale.
The two-lane bridge on Bethlehem Church Road, just west of Prince Road, near Aquadale, was built in 1950 and rebuilt in 1982. It carries an average of 220 vehicles a day. The agency says replacing it would cost more than $2 million.

NCDOT is seeking public comments on the bridge closure through Sept. 13. A public meeting is planned from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30, at Aquadale Elementary School, 11707 N.C. 138 in Aquadale.  

Comments also may be submitted by email to NCDOT's Garland Haywood at ghaywood@ncdot.gov; by phone 704-983-4421; or by mail at 716 W. Main Street, Albemarle, N.C. 28001.

