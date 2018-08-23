NCDOT: Replacing Stanly Bridge Too Expensive, Closing Planned

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it wants to close a little-used bridge over the Long Creek in Stanly County because replacing it would cost too much.

The two-lane bridge on Bethlehem Church Road, just west of Prince Road, near Aquadale, was built in 1950 and rebuilt in 1982. It carries an average of 220 vehicles a day. The agency says replacing it would cost more than $2 million.

NCDOT is seeking public comments on the bridge closure through Sept. 13. A public meeting is planned from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 30, at Aquadale Elementary School, 11707 N.C. 138 in Aquadale.

Comments also may be submitted by email to NCDOT's Garland Haywood at ghaywood@ncdot.gov; by phone 704-983-4421; or by mail at 716 W. Main Street, Albemarle, N.C. 28001.

RELATED LINK

Details and a map of bridge at NCDOT.gov