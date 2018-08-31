New Charges In Russia Investigation Target Lobbyist For Ukraine Political Group

A U.S. political lobbyist connected to a sometime partner of Paul Manafort's has been charged with failing to register as a foreign agent for work he did on behalf of a Ukrainian political party.

W. Samuel Patten is expected to plead guilty Friday morning at a hearing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. on a referral from Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller.

Prosecutors allege in criminal information unveiled on Friday that Patten did not register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act even though he was doing work for a Ukrainian political party called the Opposition Bloc.

Court papers say that staring in 2015, Patten and a Russian national lobbied and provided political consulting for the Opposition Bloc and its members, including a prominent Ukrainian oligarch.

The Russian national is referred to only as "Foreigner A," but he is believed to be Konstantin Kilimnik, who worked closely with Paul Manafort for years in Ukraine.

U.S. authorities have said Kilimnik has ties to Russian intelligence services. He has denied that in interviews with reporters.

Patten and Foreigner A contacted member of Congress, U.S. government officials and the news media to push the interests of the Opposition Bloc, according to court papers. They ghostwrote opinion pieces directed at an American audience.

The company that Patten and Foreigner A set up received more than $1 million for their work, court papers say. Prosecutors allege that Patten knew that he was required to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act but failed to do so.

Kilimnik and Manafort have been indicted on related allegations that include failing to register as foreign agents, as well as other charges, and are set to go on trial in the District of Columbia next month.

