Options For Eastland Mall Redevelopment May Be Narrowed

Eastland Mall before demolition in 2013.
The effort to redevelop the mostly vacant Eastland Mall site is back on the agenda for a Charlotte City Council committee Monday.  

In March, the city council’s economic development committee received proposals from four developers outlining how they would transform the site of Eastland Mall, which closed in 2010. City staffers have been studying those plans, and are expected to recommend one of the proposals during a presentation to the committee Monday.

Most of the development plans feature a broad mix of uses, such as retail and office space, restaurants and housing that would target millennials. But specific elements of the proposals vary considerably. One would include an indoor soccer facility, while another developer envisions a skating rink and fitness center as part of their project. Film studios and a child development center are also proposed in one of the plans.

The city bought the 80-acre Eastland Mall site in 2012, and demolished the vacant structure the following year. Several previous proposals for redeveloping the property have failed to materialize.

One corner of the old mall site has been redeveloped. The City sold 11 acres to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools in 2016, and the new K-8 Charlotte East Language Academy opens there Monday.

Plans for further development will ultimately need approval by the full city council. A potential vote there isn’t expected until February at the earliest. 

