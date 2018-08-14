Car Crashes Into Security Barriers At U.K. Parliament

Updated at 5:20 a.m. ET

A vehicle has crashed into security barriers outside the Houses of Parliament in London, injuring a number of people, police and medical personnel say. The driver has been arrested.

So far, no motive has been made public. However, in a tweet by the London Metropolitan Police, authorities said: "While we are keeping an open mind, the Met's Counter-Terrorism Command is leading the investigation into the #Westminster incident."

Images posted on social media show the driver in handcuffs.

Police say "a number of pedestrians have been injured." The London Ambulance Service says two people were treated at the scene and their injuries are not believed to be serious.

The incident occurred during morning rush hour. The BBC says it drew a major response by "armed police, ambulances and firefighters."

Jason Williams, a witness quoted by Reuters, said the car hit hard on a barrier on a lane used for access to the parliament building. Williams said it appeared deliberate.

"It's a very serious incident," he told reporters, according to the news agency. "There was smoke coming from the vehicle."

This is a developing story. Some things reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

