Pre-Election Special Coverage: The General Assembly and Proposed Amendments

WFAE and WUNC in Chapel Hill, with contributions from other North Carolina public radio stations, have teamed up to produce two statewide pre-election programs. Thursday's program, hosted by WFAE's David Boraks and WUNC's Jeff Tiberii, focused on key legislative races and proposed consstitutional amendments.

A second program, airing Friday from 3-4 p.m., focuses on congressional and Supreme Court races. Boraks and Tiberii will also look at the role of gerrymandering and what happens in the General Assembly if Democrats break the Republicans' veto-proof supermajoriy, or if the GOP holds on to it.