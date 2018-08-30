Publix Plans To Bring 1,000 More Jobs To North Carolina By 2025

Supermarket Publix plans to create 1,000 jobs over the next eight years in North Carolina when it builds a regional distribution center in Guilford County. The company and state officials say the facility should be built by the end of 2022 and the positions hired by 2025.

The center would support the delivery of groceries to North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. The grocery store chain is expected to invest around $300 million in the first phase of the project. Publix could also receive a job development investment grant worth more than $13 million over 12 years if it meets investment and job targets set by the state Commerce Department.