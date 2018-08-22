Salisbury Citizens Voice Concern Over Confederate Monument

Over the weekend, a confederate statue in Salisbury was vandalized with white paint. The statue is 109 years old and is one of the most expensive confederate memorials in the state. The statue, which is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, stands at an intersection downtown.

On Tuesday, Salisbury’s City Council held time for public comment during their meeting, and citizens expressed concern over the statue, which is named "Fame." One of those people was Reverend Olen Bruner.

“For the last week or so, we’ve been having this kind of discussion about our community in relationship to what’s taking place in our nation," Bruner said. "The entire country is at a state of unrest, and so here we are. 'Fame' is just that type of match that will have us at each other’s throats."

After the public comment portion, Mayor Al Heggins added that she’s limited in what she can do about the statue.