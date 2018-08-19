Salisbury 'Fame' Confederate Monument Vandalized

By 22 minutes ago

The Salisbury Police Department is investigating the vandalism of a Confederate monument that occurred early Saturday morning.

A postcard from the early 1900s depicting the 'Fame' statue in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Credit UNC Chapel Hill Libraries

Police got a call around 2 a.m. and discovered that white paint had been splattered on the monument known as "Fame."  The statue rises about 23 feet high on a street corner in downtown Salisbury and it depicts an angel, holding a fallen Confederate soldier. The Statue is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy.  

In September, an organization known as Salisbury Indivisible sent city officials a letter requesting to have the memorial taken down, and moved to a museum or cemetery. Police have not identified any suspects in the vandalism. 

 

Tags: 
Top News