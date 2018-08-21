Stein Joins Brief In Opposition Of Net Neutrality Rollback

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein has joined a brief in a lawsuit to block the Federal Communication Commission’s reversal of net neutrality rules, which calls the changes “arbitrary and capricious.”

Stein, who joined 23 other attorneys general in a lawsuit filed earlier this year, called the internet a core piece of infrastructure that needs to be preserved.

“The internet is the core infrastructure of the 21st century,” Stein said in a statement. “Barriers to its access are essentially barriers to doing business, connecting with family, and educating your loved ones. We must fight to preserve net neutrality.”

The brief suggests that the FCC failed to take into consideration abusive behavior by providers, public safety and “significant and long-standing reliance interests.”

The brief also argues that the FCC’s order is invalid because it preempts state and local regulation of broadband service.

The suit is not yet scheduled for oral arguments.