Suspension Bridge On Busy Highway Partially Collapses In Genoa

A long section of the towering Ponte Morandi suspension bridge completely collapsed in Genoa on Tuesday, reportedly sending cars and trucks that had been driving on the A10 highway crashing down below.

A dozen vehicles were likely on the bridge when it collapsed, Italy's ANSA news agency says. It adds, "Both carriageways have crashed to the ground for about one hundred meters [328 feet]."

Rescue and emergency crews rushed to the scene. It's not yet clear how many people may have been injured. Workers are now going through the rubble and debris, hoping to find people who need help.

The fire department posted an image taken from below the collapsed span, showing a truck stopped just feet from where the bridge trails off into the open air. The agency says search crews are using dogs to help find people in the rubble below.

ANSA says that at least part of the bridge span fell onto a warehouse.

