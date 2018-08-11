A Third North Carolina School Board Member To Resign Next Month

By 1 hour ago

Greg Alcorn is the third NC Board of Education member to announce his resignation next month.
Credit NC Early Childhood Foundation

Next month's departures of three State Board of Education members will give Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper the ability to fill vacancies without his replacements having to win formal North Carolina General Assembly approval.

Greg Alcorn was the latest this week to announce his resignation, effective after the September board meeting. Chairman Bill Cobey and member Becky Taylor announced similar resignation decisions last week. Alcorn represents the region that includes Mecklenburg, Union, Gaston, and Rowan counties. 

All three were appointed by then-GOP Gov. Pat McCrory to terms that expire next March 31. Cooper can appoint people to complete the remainder of those terms.

Cooper previously nominated three people for full eight-year terms, but the Republican-controlled legislature voted to reject two of his choices earlier this summer

Tags: 
Top News
NC Board of Education

Related Content

Court Will Decide If NC Board Of Ed Or Superintendent Makes The Calls

By & Jan 6, 2017
Bill Cobey and Mark Johnson

The North Carolina Board of Education and the new state schools superintendent sat down this week for their first meeting. Republican Board Chairman Bill Cobey introduced his new GOP colleague. There was no hint that Johnson and the board are locked in a power struggle.

The disagreement is over which one of them is in charge of the Department of Public Instruction. Republican lawmakers say it's Johnson. The board says it's them. That struggle will begin playing out in court soon. WFAE's Lisa Worf joins Morning Edition host Marshall Terry now. 