United Way Of Central Carolinas Names New CEO

United Way of Central Carolinas has named a new president and chief executive. Laura Clark, who is currently executive vice president and chief impact officer for the organization, will replace Sean Garrett, who stepped down to become the chief executive with United Way of Metro Chicago.

Clark is a Charlotte native who previously served as CEO of the Renaissance West Community Initiative, and director of the Larry King Center at Charlotte’s Council for Children’s Rights. She’ll assume the United Way leadership post on Sept. 7.