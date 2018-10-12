What's Cooking For Charlotte's Black Restaurant Week 2018

Charlotte's second annual Black Restaurant Week kicks off Sunday, ushering in a week of deals and specials at some of Charlotte's local, black-owned restaurants.

The event is hosted by the Black Business Owners of Charlotte (BBOC), an organization dedicated to supporting Charlotte's black entrepreneurs.

The full list of this year's participating restaurants hasn't been released, (that happens at Sunday's 'Reveal Party' at the North Carolina Music Factory), but last year's event featured 21 resturants specializing in everything from soul food to Carribean fare.

The founder of Black Business Owners of Charlotte, Cathay Dawkins, stopped by WFAE's studios to talk about the event and why it was created.

Mark Your Calendar:

The Reveal Party - The BBOC will reveal the list of this year's participating restaurants, alongside complimentary samples from select participating restaurants at the North Carolina Music Factory's Factory Cafe. Sunday, Oct. 14, 5 p.m.

Black Restaurant Week - Enjoy $10 or $20 meals at participating restaurants, or $50 for two meals at select restaurants. Monday - Sunday, Oct. 15-21.

Black Food Truck Friday - Taste an array of cuisines ranging from seafood, to soul food, to specialty desserts all served from food trucks outside the Harvey B. Gantt Center in uptown. Then, browse the Gantt Center's exhibitions and watch live chef demos and a chef competition. Friday, Oct. 19, 2 - 10 p.m.

The Dining Experience, Harlem Renaissance Style - Dinner-goers enjoy a three-course meal and dancing at a Harlem Renaissance-themed dinner party. Admission required. Saturday, Oct. 20, 5 p.m.