Woman, Man Killed In Separate Overnight Shootings In Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two separate shootings that occurred overnight.

CMPD responded to a call for service in southwest Charlotte around midnight. When officers arrived on scene, they found two women with gunshot wounds. One woman was transported to the hospital and the other woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

Police have not yet released the name of the deceased woman. According to CMPD, a suspect has been identified and located.

Officers also responded to a call for service in northwest Charlotte around 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased a short time later.

The man’s name has not yet been released. Police have not yet identified any suspects in the shooting.