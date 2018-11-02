Yuval Noah Harari: Could Big Data Destroy Liberal Democracy?

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Unintended Consequences.

About Yuval Noah Harari's TED Talk

Yuval Noah Harari says data is the new source of political power, and he worries that big data and AI technology threaten to destroy liberal democracy.

About Yuval Noah Harari

Yuval Noah Harari is a historian, lecturer, and author. His writings and research focus on the relationship between history and biology and the ethics of technological advancement.

He is the author of the international bestseller Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, as well as Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow, and 21 Lessons for the 21st Century.

Harari received his PhD from Oxford. He is currently a lecturer in the history department at The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

