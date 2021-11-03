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The state is considering partnering with a private company to build and operate proposed toll lanes on Interstate 77 in south Charlotte, as it did with toll lanes on I-77 in north Mecklenburg.
Steve Harrison
/
WFAE
Politics
Matthews mayor urges Charlotte to pay towns' financial penalty to ensure I-77 toll lanes are stopped
Steve Harrison
Matthews and Davidson could each have to pay about $2 million if they vote against the toll lanes and the project doesn't move forward.
Election officials in North Carolina will begin mailing absentee ballots to overseas and military voters on Friday, Sept. 20. All other absentee ballots will hit the mail on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
BruceEmmerling
/
Pixabay
Politics
What’s up with mail-in voting in NC in 2026?
Sarah Michels | Carolina Public Press
Blue Ridge Parkway construction
Courtesy National Park Service
Business
New report chronicles western North Carolina's post-Helene outdoor economy
David Ford
NEWS BRIEFS
  1. Mecklenburg reports three human cases of West Nile virus
  2. Mecklenburg County nears end of property revaluation process
  3. Berger won’t seek reelection to N.C. Supreme Court in 2028
  4. Tuberculosis case reported at south Charlotte middle school
CHARLOTTE TALKS WITH MIKE COLLINS
  • Crystal Hill, CMS superintendent, sitting at a table with children
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools
    A back-to-school conversation with CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill
    Chris Jones
    Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is back in session after a bumpy summer revealing tension between Superintendent Crystal Hill and the school board, even as the district celebrates significant post-pandemic academic gains. We’ll talk to Hill about her return, the investigation’s aftermath, recent district academic gains, the challenges facing students and teachers, and what she believes the district needs to accomplish this year.
  • Queens University of Charlotte students attend an event, organized by the Latin American Student Organization (LASO), on Feb. 24, 2025.
    Sofia Bartholomew
    /
    Queens University News Service
    Harrison's Law and the fight to end hazing at colleges
    Chris Jones
    Nearly two decades after the hazing death of 19-year-old Harrison Kowiak at Lenoir-Rhyne University, North Carolina has enacted Harrison’s Law, expanding the definition of hazing and increasing criminal penalties. We examine what the new law changes, the federal landscape for hazing and whether stronger statutes can truly shift campus culture.
Understanding federal funding for public media
Here's a quick explanation of how public media funding works.
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INSIDE WFAE
  1. WFAE receives $500,000 gift for training the next generation of journalists
  2. WFAE adds programming staff
  3. WFAE welcomes Greg Lacour as Senior Editor
  4. Seven community members join WFAE’s advisory board
  5. WFAE recognizes three Beacon Award winners
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