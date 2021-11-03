Matthews mayor urges Charlotte to pay towns' financial penalty to ensure I-77 toll lanes are stopped
Matthews and Davidson could each have to pay about $2 million if they vote against the toll lanes and the project doesn't move forward.
CHARLOTTE TALKS WITH MIKE COLLINS
-
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is back in session after a bumpy summer revealing tension between Superintendent Crystal Hill and the school board, even as the district celebrates significant post-pandemic academic gains. We’ll talk to Hill about her return, the investigation’s aftermath, recent district academic gains, the challenges facing students and teachers, and what she believes the district needs to accomplish this year.
-
Nearly two decades after the hazing death of 19-year-old Harrison Kowiak at Lenoir-Rhyne University, North Carolina has enacted Harrison’s Law, expanding the definition of hazing and increasing criminal penalties. We examine what the new law changes, the federal landscape for hazing and whether stronger statutes can truly shift campus culture.
Here's a quick explanation of how public media funding works.
Learn how WFAE is working to serve and reflect our diverse community.
LOCAL NEWS
-
September brings a packed arts calendar to Charlotte, with major concerts, theater, festivals and performances marking the 25th anniversary of 9/11. WFAE's First Friday Arts previews the month ahead.
-
Federal Temporary Protected Status for Salvadorans is expected to expire Tuesday, which would place thousands in the Charlotte area under threat of deportation.
-
UNC and Duke herbaria to merge in Chapel Hill, two years after Duke announced plant collection cannot stay on campusTogether, the UNC and Duke collections encompass about 1.7 million specimens of plants, fungi and other organic material. The collection will be the third-largest university herbarium in the U.S. and the largest in the Southeast.
-
Local governments that don't back the controversial toll lanes could have to repay the money.
-
The U.S. Department of Justice has filed three denaturalization lawsuits in western North Carolina, joining more than 100 suits across the nation.
-
The annual Charlotte Film Festival returns this month for its 18th year, bringing more than 140 films to the Independent Picture House. The festival aims to spotlight an array of films that provide artists with a platform to showcase their craft.
-
North Carolina election officials say pending legal action over absentee voting won't impact the start of the mail-in voting period Friday.
-
North Carolina Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson said the post-Helene restoration project is the most complex in state history.
NATION & WORLD
Get behind-the-scenes insight and analysis about what’s happening in local and statewide politics from political reporter Steve Harrison.
View and submit corrections to WFAE.