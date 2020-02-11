When Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team chose the old Eastland Mall site for its headquarters and practice fields, it was hailed as manna from heaven. Scratch that. Change of plans. We’ll fill you in on that and on new safety reforms at CMPD, CMS plans for returning students to the classroom even as COVID-19 cases rise, and the record turnout for early voting and mail in ballots. What does that portend? Those stories and more on the local news roundup.

Listen • 49:21