Absentee ballot
Chris Miller
/
WFAE
Politics
North Carolina Voters, Organizers Rush To Fix Absentee Ballot Issues Before Election Day
Michael Falero
,
More than 4 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballot, as early voting draws to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31. But after a flurry of lawsuits around absentee ballots in the state, a small pool of voters is struggling to fix problems with their ballots before Election Day.
Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Recorder's Office in Phoenix.
Politics
With Deluge Of Mail Ballots, Here's When To Expect Election Results In 6 Key States
Sam Gringlas
,
slowcovidnc-lead.png
Health
NC Begins Smartphone Coronavirus Contact Tracing, But Will Enough People Use The App?
CHARLOTTE TALKS WITH MIKE COLLINS
voter sticker.jpg
Vox Efx
/
Wikimedia Commons/CC BY 2.0
N.C. Voters Guide: Candidate Q&As, How-Tos And More
LATEST PODCAST EPISODES
  • Elevator Jay Amplifier (new)
    ENCORE: Listen Up! Charlotte Rapper Elevator Jay Has ‘Sum’na Say’
    In September 2019, hip-hop publication XXL posed a question: “Is North Carolina next up?” What they’re referring to, in part, is the A+ rap and hip-hop talent coming out of North Carolina including prominent names like J. Cole, DaBaby and Lute. When it comes to Southern-fried rap and hip-hop in the Queen City, Elevator Jay is the name to know as the king of country rap in Charlotte.
  • charles-bolden-mug.jpg
    SouthBound: Charles Bolden On His Adventures In Space, And Our Struggles Here On Earth
    Tommy Tomlinson
    ,
    Charles Bolden flew on four space shuttle missions, helped deploy the Hubble Space Telescope, and was later in charge of NASA under President Obama. He is one of the lucky few who have seen our planet as a blue ball through a window. He talked to Tommy Tomlinson in the latest SouthBound.
NATIONAL & INTERNATIONAL NEWS
People enjoy eating outdoors on Wednesday in Melbourne, Australia. Lockdown restrictions in the city were lifted after 111 days, allowing people to leave their home for any reason.
Nation & World
'None Of This Has Been Easy': Melbourne, Australia, Ends Its 111-Day Lockdown
Reese Oxner
,
The city recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday, for the first time since June. "Now is the time to congratulate every single Victorian for staying the course," said the state's top official.
Boeing will be laying off thousands of additional employees as the airplane manufacturer continues to lose money due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Business
Citing 'Devastating' Pandemic Impact, Boeing To Lay Off 7,000 More Workers
David Schaper
,
The Voice of America building is pictured in Washington in July.
Nation & World
U.S. Agency Targets Its Own Journalists' Independence
David Folkenflik
,
President Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot Saturday in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Nation & World
Trump Votes Early In Florida 'For A Guy Named Trump'
Sam Gringlas
,
The agony of George Floyd's final moments on Memorial Day, pinned by the knee of then-officer Derek Chauvin, ignited a national wave of protests against police brutality and racial injustice that are still ongoing.
Nation & World
George Floyd Case: Judge Drops 3rd-Degree Murder Charge Against Derek Chauvin
Brakkton Booker
,
Shoppers buy face masks on O'Connell Street in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday. Ireland's government is putting the country at its highest level of coronavirus restrictions for six weeks in a bid to combat a rise in infections.
Nation & World
Ireland To Impose 6-Week National Lockdown, Estimates 150,000 Job Losses
Reese Oxner
,
