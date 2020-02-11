More than 4 million North Carolina voters have already cast their ballot, as early voting draws to a close on Saturday, Oct. 31. But after a flurry of lawsuits around absentee ballots in the state, a small pool of voters is struggling to fix problems with their ballots before Election Day.
The end is near. 1,382 days after Donald Trump filed for reelection — on the same day as his inauguration — the finish line of the 2020 election is within reach, and the results in the Carolinas will have national consequences.
When Charlotte’s Major League Soccer team chose the old Eastland Mall site for its headquarters and practice fields, it was hailed as manna from heaven. Scratch that. Change of plans. We’ll fill you in on that and on new safety reforms at CMPD, CMS plans for returning students to the classroom even as COVID-19 cases rise, and the record turnout for early voting and mail in ballots. What does that portend? Those stories and more on the local news roundup.
The Oscar-winning film star with the distinctive Scottish brogue eventually outgrew the 007 role to appear in many different movies in a career that spanned nearly a half-century.
On the Friday night before Election Day, Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison met in South Carolina's capital city of Columbia for their second and final debate, clashing over issues related to criminal justice reform, health care and political sniping in a Senate matchup that has shattered fundraising records and commanded national attention.
Here's a primer from our Life Kit parenting team.
Campaign workers outside the early voting site in Wadesboro say they’re seeing repeated instances of violations of voter assistance
Since more people are working from home, they're using the opportunity to migrate to other places. Big cities are seeing the biggest outflows, according to new surveys.
When Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools revealed that this year’s enrollment was down by almost 7,000 students, the drop of almost 5% seemed shocking. Officials had suspected the all-remote opening would send some families in search of other options, but they didn’t anticipate that many.
The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that occurred early Friday morning.
The North Carolina Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit against the Rockingham County Board of Elections for closing an early voting site indefinitely.
A Charlotte sushi restaurant has been cited for violating the state’s coronavirus guidelines. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Friday that its ABC Unit issued a citation to Nikko Japanese Restaurant in South End on Wednesday.
Either presidential candidate could win North Carolina in this upcoming election. But a Trump or Biden win could come down to the number of Black voters.
After NBA players stopped play to protest racial justice issues over the summer, they resumed with a commitment from owners: to turn their arenas into voting precincts. Go inside one of them.
Hoaxes and misleading posts aimed at depressing turnout have spread on social media. Experts say it outpaces 2016, when Black voters were the top target of Russian-backed disinformation.
View NPR's maps and graphics to see where COVID-19 is hitting hardest in the U.S., which state outbreaks are growing and which are leveling off.
Congress saw its first two members enter self-quarantine on March 8. Later that month, seven members tested positive or were presumed so and dozens more were quarantined. The ranks have since grown.
In September 2019, hip-hop publication XXL posed a question: “Is North Carolina next up?” What they’re referring to, in part, is the A+ rap and hip-hop talent coming out of North Carolina including prominent names like J. Cole, DaBaby and Lute. When it comes to Southern-fried rap and hip-hop in the Queen City, Elevator Jay is the name to know as the king of country rap in Charlotte.
Charles Bolden flew on four space shuttle missions, helped deploy the Hubble Space Telescope, and was later in charge of NASA under President Obama. He is one of the lucky few who have seen our planet as a blue ball through a window. He talked to Tommy Tomlinson in the latest SouthBound.
The city recorded zero new coronavirus cases on Monday, for the first time since June. "Now is the time to congratulate every single Victorian for staying the course," said the state's top official.
