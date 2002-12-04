Poll: Anti-American Sentiment Building Overseas

A new poll by the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press suggests a significant negative shift in perceptions of the United States among people in 44 nations, including many in the Muslim world.

"Despite an initial outpouring of public sympathy for America following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks," the report reads, "discontent with the United States has grown around the world over the past two years."

NPR's Vicky O'Hara reports that the survey also reveals some contradictions -- American products, especially movies, are embraced worldwide, but at the same time many decry the influence of American culture on their own societies.

A potential war with Iraq, according to the survey results, could further stain America's tarnished image overseas. Again, however, there are contradictions: many acknowledge the threat Iraq poses to peace in the Mideast, yet the majority of those polled were suspicious of America's motives.

