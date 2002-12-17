© 2021 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

California Water-Use Deadline

By Andy Bowers
Published December 17, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Andy Bowers reports that unless there's a last-minute deal, California water users are about to be put on a crash diet. U.S. Interior Secretary Gale Norton says she will curtail California's chronic overuse of Colorado River water on Jan. 1 -- 12 years earlier than planned -- because the state has no plan in place for weaning itself of water overuse. Water district managers say they can use reserves for up to two years to manage the immediate impact.

Copyright 2002 NPR

Tags

Morning EditionAll Things Considered
Andy Bowers
Andy Bowers oversees Slate's collaboration with NPR?s daytime news magazine, Day to Day. He helps produce the work of Slate's writers for radio, and can also be heard on the program.