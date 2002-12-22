CD Wish List: Recordings Stuck in the Analog Age

A Weekend Edition series continues: What are the best albums that have never made it to CD? Hear from Village Voice and Jazz Times writer Lara Pellegrinelli (left), musician and co-owner of Amoeba Records Joe Goldmark, and Bill Monroe, author of the book Country Music, U.S.A. Pellegrinelli picks Embers and Ashes by Shirley Horn; Goldmark likes Clover, by the group of the same name. Monroe's choice is The Blue Sky Boys. Hear samples of "I Thought About You," "Santa Fe" and "Asleep in the Briny Deep."

Copyright 2002 NPR