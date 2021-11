It's been a year since Enron collapsed and filed for bankruptcy. Many of the more than 4,000 people who lost jobs in Houston managed to find work, but fully a third did not. Goodwyn profiles one of the lucky ones, Phyllis Anzalone. Anzalone used the collapse of Enron to launch her own business and she's doing well. Her company specializes in helping other companies buy electricity on the cheap. NPR'S Wade Goodwyn reports from Houston. (4:15)

