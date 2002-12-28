© 2021 WFAE
Animal Welfare in Matthew Scully's 'Dominion'

By Scott Simon
Published December 28, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Host Scott Simon talks with Matthew Scully, author of Dominion a book on "animal welfare." It's published by St. Martin's Press. Mr. Scully criticizes the factory farm where animals are treated as mere products, and raised and slaughtered in a way that maximizes profits and minimizes decency. Instead Scully argues that humans are morally responsible for protecting animal welfare, and must treat all animals, even those bred for slaughter, in as humane a way as possible.

