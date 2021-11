Paul Zaloom's zany one-man shows of political satire earned him a cult following in New York's downtown performance art scene in the 1980's. After success wit the anti-nuke/anti-war troupe Bread and Puppet Theater, Zaloom starred in a children's TV show, Beakman's World. He's returned to puppetry with a solo show focused on the brave new post-Sept. 11 world. Jon Kalish reports.

