Four-Winged Dinosaur Discovered

A team of Chinese paleontologists says it has discovered the fossilized remains of a small flying dinosaur with four wings. In the current issue of the journal Nature, this previously unheard of creature is identified as a microrapter with feathers on both its fore limbs and its rear limbs. Photographs also show a long, feather-fringed tale.

Experts on the links between dinosaurs and birds say this could be one of the most important fossils ever found. They also say this fossil could turn out to be a fake. NPR's John Nielsen reports.

